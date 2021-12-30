This Christmas, I felt compelled to write this letter, not as an attempt to make a political statement, but to reflect on how things were in the world in 2020 regarding the coronavirus.
I remember how most of us lived in some sort of fear and in the hope that a vaccine would be developed. Each night, my wife and I prayed that God would once again be merciful to the human race and enlighten physicians and medical technicians to develop something that could bring to a halt this killing virus.
We knew that there was pressure from the president to accelerate in producing a vaccine and pressured pharmaceutical companies to make it happen, and it did.
While each person has their own views on getting the vaccine, for my family and I, so far, it has been successful.
I guess the point of my story is that, last Christmas I was limited to what I could do and who I could see.
This year, thanks to the mercy of God, my Christmas was better. For that I am most grateful. We pray that 2022 will be a better year and in the words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us, every one.”
Gary Kozak
Johnstown
