All outbreaks of contagious diseases in congregate facilities are extremely dangerous for the residents, as well as, the employees.
COVID-19 has proven to be deadly for many people in such facilities. Relatives and friends, of these residents, have experienced great loss and sadness that can never be reversed. We should keep all people of the United States in our daily prayers, as this virus continues to take lives.
As of The Tribune-Democrat’s article written by Randy Griffith at the end of June – Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties congregate facilities seem to have been spared from this deadly virus’ clutches. Although there have been cases, it is my understanding, that there have been no deaths from COVID-19 reported in these county facilities.
We, as a society, need to say thank you to all the workers in these facilities for what appears to be a job well done in caring for this vulnerable population while placing themselves in harm’s way.
Our positive outcomes, in no way diminish the high volumes of deaths in other county facilities. We, in south western Pennsylvania, had the knowledge gleaned in these counties to apply to the care of the residents in our counties.
May we find strength, caring, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, self-control, fortitude, love and faithfulness by keeping God in our lives, so that all mankind can come together to help establish a world order beneficial for all of humanity.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
