The good news came in the January 2023 issue of VFW Magazine: "Now, thanks to the years-long effort of volunteers and family members around the United States, the virtual Wall of Faces displays at least one photo of each of the 58,281 troops forever memorialized on The Wall."
I entered www.vvmf.org/wall-of-faces and the name Reed May, my fellow classmate at Greater Johnstown High School and Vietnam veteran, who gave his life to preserve American Democracy on Aug. 29, 1967. It made me proud to see his face again, the face of an American hero.
Check out the website, sad and powerful images and bios.
Ric Chirillo
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.