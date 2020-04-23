In the history of our nation, few things have supported our way of life, our economy and been a more critical part of the country’s infrastructure than the United States Postal Service.
These men and women have moved American commerce forward on a daily basis as well as keeping our society connected through cards, letters and gifts in a far more personal way than electronic communication ever could.
Never has this been more true as we struggle with the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Postal workers are risking their health and their lives to keep America connected during a period of isolation.
They deserve our gratitude and our appreciation.
Paul Donati
Windber
Commented
