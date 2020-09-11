I am writing this letter to thank the city of Johnstown Public Works Department for the fine job it is doing. I drive through downtown often while doing my job. I see the watering of plants on Main Street and maintaining of Central Park.
The volunteers that care for the Gateway Park at the Bedford Street intersection also should be praised.
The removal of the Conrad Building and numerous other abandoned buildings is a step in the right direction.
I grew up in the Johnstown area. I never lived more than 5 miles from downtown. I know it will never be the same as it was, but I see an effort to make it better.
I see so much negative and political in the Readers’ Forum. Just look around and try to see some of the positive.
I live in Woodvale and am close to many abandoned buildings. It’s sad to see my neighborhood like this, but I hope in time it will be made right.
David B. Cooper
Johnstown
