I have just two things that have been on my mind – one positive one negative.
On the positive side coming into Johnstown from Seward into the West End, the flower boxes have been beautiful all summer as well as the community garden.
People are trying to make improvements and that is a good thing.
On the negative side – coming down the Route 56 Bypass past the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial there have been so many improvements to the area at the base of the Incline Plane.
But just past the War Memorial on the right is a blighted property with junk all over the place and then the Towne Manor Motel with grass three-feet high.
Welcome to the Friendly City.
Carol Edwards
Seward
