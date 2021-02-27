After months of disheartening news about COVID-19, I recently experienced a pocket of hope thanks to the vaccine coordinations team at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
My 92-year-old mother received her first shot at the Franklin Street location. I wanted to extend my sincere gratitude to the team. Their organization, preparation and professionalism were exemplary.
God bless this team for providing our community with a positive experience during this difficult time.
Al Grandinetti
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.