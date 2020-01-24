If you listen to “Ma and Pa Kettle” in today’s politics – Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – it is no wonder about 30% of our youth would rather live somewhere other than in the United States.
Yet, why is it that Cubans would risk sailing in rubber rafts and thousands more would caravan through Mexico to desperately want to come here?
What Warren and Sanders and college professors distort is the similarities of socialism and the coal-mining days of the early 1900s, when miners would work long hours for low pay, and them and their families were at the mercy of the company store.
One’s true purpose in life is saving your soul, not saving the planet or getting free stuff from your government.
If you believe otherwise, then you have swallowed the hypocrisy spouted by both Screaming Grandma and Crazy Bernie, hook, line and sinker.
They may preach socialism, but they don’t practice socialism.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
