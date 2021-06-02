Is the education system as corrupt
as the government on the state and federal level? It must be. Some teachers are political, granted. But that isn’t a reason why it should be taught in elementary school.
It should be reserved for high schoolers, typically seniors. No personal opinions of a teacher should influence young minds that are still developing.
The school districts should steer clear of politics until the last year of high school, before the students graduate into the real world.
And it’s disheartening to read that some school districts across the country don’t even listen to the parents or legal guardians. They pay the school taxes and should be heard.
Even if a teacher has children in school they shall be heard. If the superintendents would get their heads out of you know what and think, they would see the parents/guardians point of view. But money is all they see, sometimes.
If they really cared about the students, they should start with putting seat belts in the school buses.
According to federal and state laws, children must be secured in a moving vehicle. So they must be violating those laws.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
