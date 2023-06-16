Recently, I have immigration on my mind. This is obviously a problem that neither Congress or the executive branch can solve. It is just an issue that all the politicians can blame on each other with no solution in sight.
I think that the country could help solve or remediate it by enacting a couple of common-sense law changes.
When I watch the news on this, I see hundreds of able-bodied men and women at the border.
Another fact is our military has trouble recruiting soldiers.
Why not enact a law that says, “We welcome you to be a citizen, but there’s one catch – you must successfully volunteer for a two-year contract with one of our branches of service.
“If you can’t agree to this, you must go back to your home. Once that is completed successfully, you will be given the opportunity to be a citizen.”
Of course, I know that there would have to be restrictions, but lawmakers and the executive branch could hash that out rather than crying about our current system.
Give it some thought.
I have a couple of other ideas, but this is enough to chew on for now.
Donald Conrad
Patton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.