“Quit letting politicians divide us,” written by Dale Berkebile on Aug. 7 in the Readers’ Forum, is mostly how I feel, but only scratches the surface of the problem.
As an Army veteran, I took an oath to protect and defend our U.S. Constitution, much the same as our politicians.
I might have a solution for politicians that go against their oath.
If we veterans go against the oath we took, we could end up before a firing squad, especially during a time of war and it has happened in the past.
Maybe politicians would think twice about going against our supreme law of the land if they were subjected to the same rules as veterans.
I have read in history books that our Constitution would not have been ratified by the 13 states, at that time, without the Bill of Rights.
With all the political parties we have today, who don’t agree with each other, all they have to do is honor their oath. If they don’t want to do that, then they have no business running our country.
And when it does become obvious that any politician is trying to circumvent any part of our Constitution it shouldn’t
take the expensive process of an impeachment.
He or she should be showed the door or better yet, showed the door to a jail cell or maybe a firing squad.
I believe the people of our country would choose to stick with the Constitution the way it’s written.
Veterans fought for it.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
