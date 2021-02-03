The term “pack-dog” symbolizes one or more beta subservient dogs following the lead of an alpha aggressive dog.
As a teen, I witnessed a neighborhood dog catch a rabbit by its hindquarter and seemingly summon its beta dog to help kill it. That is pack-dog mentality.
We have politicians priding themselves on that same pack-dog mentality. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed impeachment for four years, with both losing their first impeachment in the senate.
Even with Donald Trump exiting his presidency, Pelosi has placed her symbolic second impeachment knee on the throat of our 45th president, summoning her submissive House allies again hoping to witness a triumphant squeal. Is Pelosi queen of the swamp?
Many submissive-politicians have adapted to this pack-dog mentality.
They see the actions and words of Pelosi and Schumer, then mindlessly follow in subservient action pack-dog mentality.
Schumer promises to change America, while Pelosi rips the Presidential State of the Union Address to you and congress, seemingly defying America and telling the world that this pack-dog will conquer America and rip it in two, then simply delight in the squeal of your American freedom.
Is this the world you see your grandchildren living in? Where relinquishing your power means relinquishing your children’s freedom?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
