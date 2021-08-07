The COVID narrative continues to change every day, and now I find that corporations are taking the lead to promote corporate fascism, supported by most forms of media, all the while silencing any questioning whatsoever. See anything wrong with that?
The narrative is now blaming the unvaccinated and youth for the increase of cases but the facts tell a different story. In the U.K., new COVID cases have risen by 40% in the vaccinated, while going down 22% in the unvaccinated. Israel has also seen the same trends. The state of Massachusetts alone has seen 74% of new cases in the fully vaccinated.
The European Union’s database, EudraVigilance, reports that there
have been 18,928 deaths and 1,823,219 adverse reactions by mid-July. The
U.S. data base VAERS (which is voluntary) reports that 10,991 deaths and 461,457 reactions have occurred. The British database Yellow Card reports 1,253 deaths and 888,196 in the first
four months.
Are these acceptable numbers? In the past, vaccines with less failure have been pulled from use.
The CDC has announced that the testing system, PCR, is being changed because the current system couldn’t differentiate between influenza and COVID, and it’s now being reported that “Informed Consent” has been skipped – pushing these experimental chemicals into everyone’s arms. This alone violates laws and medical ethics around the world.
Politicians and so-called medical experts have created a narrative that was contradictory from the start, but yet unquestioned. Why are we accepting that?
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
