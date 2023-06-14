There is considerable speculation over former President Donald Trump’s border wall with 576 miles estimating at $20 million per mile totaling $11 billion, reported from NPR.org.
However, the war on drugs since 1971 cost American taxpayers more than
$1 trillion, along with a million drug overdose deaths since 1968, totaling 90 times the cost of the border wall, according to CNBC.
Illegals are reportedly distributing drugs throughout America, cartel financing drug crime, addiction, understandably one deliberate inaction changing America.
Politicians are tangled up between duty and politics. They elected serving their constituents, but more importantly to know right from wrong, differentiating common sense from self-serving political pandering and harming America.
President Joe Biden’s regime appears solely focused on its Green New Deal, seemingly backing every aspect and scheme the United Nations, China and Biden are executing.
All the while, Biden simply thanks Americans for their sacrifices and their tax dollars, balancing world economies, COVID-19 policies, foreign dependency, open borders, fentanyl/drugs, inflation and crime. Unapologetically blaming others while they change and transition America.
Apparently blind-eyed, China continues burning coal and is our supplier of EV batteries … and when China conquers Taiwan, it will be the leading supplier of computer chips, now advancing China’s War on America simply by cutting off our parts supply and commanding world control by 2050.
This apparent reality seems to solidify Biden with Sen. Chuck Schumer and others transitioning America, with Schumer’s rallying deception, “Now we change America,” solidifying America’s epitaph.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.