Recently, a Pennsylvania Democrat apologized for calling early miscarriages “just more mess on a napkin.”
She said this in a speech in opposition to a proposed bill calling for fetal remains to be cremated or buried, regardless of gestational age.
A video of her remarks has circulated on social media and there was a significantly negative reaction to it. Numerous mothers and fathers who have suffered miscarriages of their own have voiced their pain over her words.
I am 68 years old, so I am going to be blunt about this issue. Back in 1973, we had women saying, “It’s my body, it’s my choice.”
Scientists discovered that the DNA of a human embryo is not identical to the DNA of the mother. It is its own unique combination of the DNA from both the mother and father.
So, the fetus is not the same as the appendix or gallbladder of the mother.
Once the embryo/fetus is created, nothing more is added to him/her while living in the mother’s womb, except for nourishment.
Technically, we could even call it a parasite. People such as Rep. Wendy Ullman like to consider themselves to be well educated. And yet, they are terrible ignorant of modern science and say stupid things.
Anyone who refuses to acknowledge the human life of a fetus (what else will it become?) is being intellectually dishonest.
Pro-choice means pro-abortion.
Paul Dubé
Moxham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.