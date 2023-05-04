It doesn’t take a law degree to realize that criminals left unchecked soon transition to organized crime, propagating criminal carnage.
The elected U.S. politicians’ wave of unpopular policy trends have set America’s stage to homeland insecurity:
• Encompassing illegals welcomed to America and drug epidemic.
• Stolen property forming organized crime, politicians turning backs on the police, and homeless living off the streets aided by political pandering.
• Mentally ill attacking and maiming innocent citizens and destructive activist groups coddled by politically wealthy sources.
For the past two years, we’ve seen consequences mirroring above internationally:
• Afghanistan debacle, followed by a blind eye to Russia’s increased destruction of Ukraine.
• China targeting Taiwan and China’s spy balloon capturing intel across the U.S.
• Russia downing U.S. drone unchallenged.
• China and Russia forming global joint venture, with Iran and Saudi Arabia doing the same.
• Now Iran entertaining nuclear capability and Saudi Arabia cutting oil supply.
All strengthening China’s plan for world dominance by 2050.
And we’ve heard the United States being the leader of the free world, releasing hundreds of billions of your unchecked dollars to the world annually under political guise of global warming and international acceptance.
Can we leave our children a country that is not devastated by political incompetence, seeing inept pack dog mentality with a political wave to world crime and America’s demise?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
