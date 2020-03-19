Suicide is symbolic to someone being his or her own worst enemy, having disastrous self-defeating actions.
Observing Nancy Pelosi duped into something she voiced partisan, dividing the country, she was trapped in her own quagmire forming her party’s self-destruction.
Her mood and thinking as newly appointed House speaker quickly quenched, prodded and obligated by House left-wing pro-socialist freshman and others entangled in ill-thought and risky behavior.
Then enter self-righteous and professed intelligence leader Adam Schiff, passing out his Kool-Aid concoction to an already contempt House party and his subservient political clans-people, further corrupting their mood and thinking. All with Schiff turning deaf ears to the common sense and discernment of Democrats not falling on his symbolic suicidal sword handed them.
Schiff re-enacted his self-made production farce in the Senate, all quickly scuttled by the president’s defense lawyers, ending with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer conceding to what was already known to be a Donald Trump acquittal.
Believably or unbelievably, gullible House members and naysayers all fell on Schiff’s insufferable death sword amassing a House suicide record, while rational Democrats embrace a greater America and the inevitable Trump presidential victory, nailing shut the symbolic Pelosi and team political coffin forever.
Having accomplished their self-inflicted death march, may the clan rest in peace in their pinewood box-seats, enviously watching the conclusive sequel “Keeping America Great,” starring Donald J. Trump, president and commander in chief of the United States of America.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
