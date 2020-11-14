Earlier, I was reading Dave Sutor’s article “Voters elected officials react to prolonged presidential election” on The Tribune-Democrat’s website. Imagine my surprise and shock, when reading that a local business owner said, “When I see a Biden sign, like I just want to like throw a rock through their window because the way I look at it is that person is trying to crush my business.”
Having a political sign in my yard is my First Amendment right, just like having a huge sign in front of his business is Jim Vasilko’s First Amendment right.
I have always been taught to listen or read, to understand. I do not understand why Vasilko would want to vandalize someone’s home or business over a political sign. Political signs don’t vote. People vote. People put up political signs to support their chosen candidate and for morale.
By threatening, however loosely, his neighbors who do not have the same political ideology as he does, he is hurting his business more than a Biden administration ever will.
Twenty thousand of Vasilko’s neighbors in Cambria County voted for Joe Biden. That’s 20,000 potential customers he
has alienated with his words. Words matter.
How have we gotten to the point where one neighbor is threatening another neighbor over a political sign? What’s next? Will we be verbally assaulted over our choice of ice cream? Or punched because we ordered our hot dogs the wrong way?
No political candidate is worth jail time.
Paula Tomko
Johnstown
