I am writing in reference to an article in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review pertaining to Gov. Tom Wolf’s $2,000 plan for households living on $80,000 or less.
What makes me angry is the remarks made by our so-called representatives: Don’t do it as it will cause more harm than good. God forbid we should get a piece of the excess money. These so-called representatives are getting their daily per diem for gas, food, etc.
Why isn’t that harmful? All the trillions of dollars sent to foreign countries, including those who hate us, was that good? They are ignoring, not forgetting, it is our money, not theirs. In today’s market, $2,000 is nothing. But we the people could use some extra help.
All we hear about are the Jan. 6 riots.
Nothing on main media about the Supreme Court Justice at his home, where he was threatened to be murdered.
I am 83 years old and I have never seen the world in utter chaos as it is now.
Come on. Do your job you were voted in to do ... represent us. I don’t care if you are Democrat or Republican. Do your job.
Stop sending and helping other countries and care about us. What are these countries doing with all the trillions you are sending them? Remember your representatives. Election is around the corner.
How about this? Why don’t all political leaders, including the president, give up their per diems?
Lee Miller
Johnstown
