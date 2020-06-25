To race-baiting, left-wing politicians, black lives do not matter. Don’t investigate.
Cops, investigate the mayors and governors in blue states. It’s a lie – white cops do not hunt African Americans. The media tell people they are.
This cop in Minneapolis was on the job for 19 years with many complaints against him. Why was he still there?
This tragedy was the result of political interference.
Every time a white cop kills a Black man, the media say they are all doing it.
More bigotry or political interference?
Cops are people, too.
Ron Marol
Moxham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.