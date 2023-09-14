I would like to add the following facts to Barry Lampel’s Readers’ Forum letter on Sept. 2, “Status quo corruption in politics,” concerning political corruption.
The Donald Trump organization overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president.
The Secret Service was charged as much as $1,185 per room per night, nearly five times the government rate, which is set by the General Services Administration.
Secret Service records show payments totaling more than $1.4 million. The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service clearly shows the former president’s self-dealing resulted in a taxpayer- funded windfall for Trump’s struggling businesses.
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., received millions of dollars from foreign governments while Trump was in office. Documents obtained from the GSA show the former president’s hotel got more than $3.7 million from foreign governments from 2017 to 2020.
This amount would have been sufficient to cover more than 7,400 nights at the Trump hotel at the average daily rate.
This revelation clearly indicates violations of the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause. Trump failed to disclose details about these payments to GSA, and he donated to the Treasury only a small portion of these payments that his company determined to be profits.
Clearly there is political corruption on both sides of the aisle.
Michael Meketa
Nanty Glo
