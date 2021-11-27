In a recent political cartoon, I saw, a history book is shown with excerpts cut out by Republican scissors. This cartoon spoke volumes about the once proud party.
The mantra of these folks now seems to be: if we don’t agree with it, cut, paste, erase, bully and or banish anyone with a shred of integrity.
Like a herd of lemmings, they follow a blustery bully into the abyss.
With only the purpose of revenge and obstructionism they forge ahead, displaying all the traits we try so hard to teach our children not to foster.
J.R.DeLeva
Friedens
