The Aug. 27 Readers’ Forum letter by Father Tony Joseph, “Candidates are not true to their faiths,” struck me. I’d been thinking along these lines, so I’d like to add some thoughts to what he wrote.
I’m pro choice and I’ve been accused of being a single issue voter. My reply is that every other issue pales in comparison. I believe the stances of our political candidates tell us a great deal about them and their qualifications.
As Joseph points out, “both Biden and Harris belong to established and respected denominations” (Roman Catholic and Baptist). As such, one would believe that they each believe in God.
So I ask the following questions:
If you believe in God, do you think he would approve of killing babies in the womb?
If you believe in God, do you think he would approve of same sex marriage?
For all those politicians who say they are members of a religion and yet support abortion and same-sex marriage, I would ask them to explain why they do not have the courage of their religious convictions.
If it is so easy to abandon your convictions, why would I want to vote for you?
It seems you would prostitute yourself to whatever pressure is exerted at a given point in time for your own benefit.
I guess you have enough faith in your political expertise that, when it’s your turn to be judged, you can convince God that he should be politically correct.
James Kopriva
Johnstown
