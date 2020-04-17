Can we endure another shutdown? No we can’t. I have grave concerns about our country’s ability to backstop even this one. A future shutdown is unthinkable.
The U.S. needs drastic changes in policy and taxation to support “Made in USA” from raw materials to finished product.
Consumers need to change their habits, too, to purchase U.S.-made goods.
Taxation policies for both corporate taxes and investor taxation need to change to support full supply-chain sourcing and distribution of U.S. goods.
Capital gains, for instance, should be indexed for drastically higher taxation of foreign-sourced goods and materials. R&D credits should go away for any investor and any company that produces the product overseas for sale in the U.S.
And China – we need to understand China. Since my days managing flight training for a Chinese airline, I have been studying China. As a nation, we need to do a better job of knowing the low regard they have for people. We need robust epidemiology with regard to their cultural practices as sources of virulent diseases.
And, we need to protect our intellectual rights, as well as protect our ownership of assets from their inscrutability.
Bill Lehmann
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.