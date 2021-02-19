I started working at a very young age and one of my employers made a statement that has stuck with me over the years, “Never do business for spite.”
Now that Joe Biden and his handlers have taken control of this once great nation, it makes more sense than ever.
What they are doing to everyone that has benefited from job creations, lowest unemployment, lowest tax rate, energy independence is for spite of Donald Trump.
The elites and powerful want you to submit to government rules while they have none. It doesn’t affect them. So they keep making policy after policy to keep people racially divided and dependent on government handouts. Celebrities keep endorsing these policies, and again, it doesn’t affect them.
If you want to end racism, you can’t do it by pushing hyphenated public policy.
Good paying jobs will be a good start.
Biden started his presidency by signing 52 decrees ending Trump’s success for spite. These decrees will cause devastating job losses, including the jobs lost on the Keystone XL.
Are we enamored by celebs and the elite that we can’t see as we are being gas-lighted into racial divide, government dependence and globalism?
Are we are going to trust this man to stop racial divide, address COVID, get good-paying jobs back from China and lead us into a new era of peace and prosperity?
Keep drinking the Kool-Aid, folks.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
