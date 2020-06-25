Two ways to police are the warrior and the guardian. The warrior carries heavy weapons, guns and even a helicopter into the arena of peaceful protest, which he calls a battle zone. Warriors will use flash bangs and tear gas to clear a zone of protesters so the president can wade in swinging his Bible.
In Buffalo, New York, the police marched in military order and wouldn’t stop to help an injured, bleeding man.
This was force against citizens. They were an inhumane battering ram moving forward no matter what. You see this force again in the unidentified, badgeless forces sent by William Barr to Washington, D.C.
Guardians, on the other hand, are protectors, mentors and helpers. This is what police training needs to produce. And if police are to mentor and help Black youth, they need to know how to talk to Black youth and relate to them.
I think there needs to be some diverse youth volunteers to meet the police and set up good communication. It takes practice and experience for any adult to talk to young people. A positive note is that the Johnstown police force meets with a diverse Citizen’s Review Board and is continually improving its responses.
Mr. Rogers said that when bad things happen, look for the helpers, protectors, mentors and police persons. There is an excellent article in Live Science on how to actually stop police brutality. Everyone concerned with law enforcement should read it. The article also includes many practical suggestions and results, scientifically evaluated.
Charles Clifton
Member of Executive Board of Johnstown NAACP
