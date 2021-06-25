In case you have been getting your information from the corporate/big state media outlets, some information has come to light since the November election that you may not be aware of. These are items that were used to attack Donald Trump and help Joe Biden to be elected president.
Trump’s creation of Operation Warp Speed with intentions of a vaccine by the end of 2020 was roundly ridiculed by the “ministry of truth” news media. Lo and behold, not one, but three vaccines miraculously appeared.
Hydroxychloroquine, mentioned by Trump as possible help against coronavirus, was attacked by the media as a drug that would kill people. Now there are studies showing this proven drug in combination with other drugs can be a protocol that may reduce symptoms and hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.
The report of Trump ordering the clearing of Lafayette Square in D.C. for the purposes of a photo opportunity was contested by a Trump-appointed interor department inspector, who said the U.S. Park police had planned to clear the area days before the arrival of the president.
The story of Russian bounties for deaths of American soldiers was used to attack Trump. Now we find that the intelligence community indicates this is possibly untrue.
These and other stories were either ignored or poo-pooed by the media. A different truth has come out and the media reports have been challenged.
We must suffer the consequences for now.
Be informed and do research so this does not happen again.
August Gatto
Summerhill
