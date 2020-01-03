The company I work for bans any type of weapons at homes where I work to take care of consumers, which I understand.
But one day, I brought my pocket knife in to sharpen at the house, which has a great knife sharpener, and a co-worker turned me in.
Company policy is company policy. And I understand and will obey in the future. But ever since I was a Cub Scout, I have always carried a pocket knife. When I attended an emergency medical training school, the instructor said to always carry a sharp knife that will be a tool in any emergency, such as an accident where you would need to cut someone out of their seatbelt should you not be able to release it. But no matter what, I strongly suggest everyone carry a sharp, reliable knife.
Terry Shuler
Nanty Glo
