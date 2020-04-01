After seeing the picture in the paper of the food kitchen, my question is: where is social distancing?
When are people going to start to be responsible? We don’t have that many cases in Cambria County, let’s keep it that way.
Nancy Bender
Johnstown
LAUNTZ[mdash] Joyce A., 91, Westmont, passed away March 31, 2020 at The Atrium, downtown Johnstown. Born December 24, 1928 in Altoona, daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Shew) Shover. Preceded in death by 1st. husband, Anthony Coco; 2nd. husband, Daniel Morgan; 3rd. husband, Thomas Launtz;…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.