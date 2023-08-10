After moving to Cambria County two years ago, we have been learning about our new home.
On Aug. 5, a friend invited us to attend the farewell showing of “Catch Me If You Can” at Cresson Lake Playhouse. What an outstanding performance.
It was a high energy show. The singing, dancing and acting were all first rate, I can only imagine the wonders that went on backstage.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in the production. It’s an evening I’ll cherish forever.
Barry Porter
Carrolltown
