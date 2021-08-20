I see that old-time Pennsylvania politician William Lloyd is touting President Joe Biden’s plans to bankrupt the country.
Checks in the amount of $1,400 sent to everybody; paying people more to stay home than what they were making at work; thousands in subsidies for having kids; federal subsidies to state governments; shoveling barrels of cash to favored special interests, such as teachers unions.
But whatever the federal government gives, it takes from us one way or another. It can tax. Or, it can borrow, which amounts to taxing future generations. It can print money. Or it can use sneakier methods, such as subsidizing delinquent tenants by denying landlords the right to evict them.
The Federal Reserve facilitates reckless borrowing by keeping interest rates artificially low, at the expense of people who save responsibly for the future.
What happens when the government’s creditors finally realize that the debt will never be paid? What happens when too many freshly printed greenbacks are chasing the same output of goods? What happens when the politicians finally run out of people to fleece?
Lloyd does have one valid point: Much of Biden’s profligacy started under Trump, and GOP-led governments have run up the debt, too.
So, Republicans: Let go of your Trump fetish and start cleaning your own political house. Democrats: Learn to say no. It’s the adult thing.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
