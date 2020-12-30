Even at my age of 85, I would like to run for president of the United States, provided I got the backing of a major party.
It would be an uphill battle that I would have to overcome all the donations my opponents such as George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates would fund to defeat me.
Then, too, I would have to put up with the censorship antics of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram officials.
And, of course, you can’t leave out the national TV media, distorting what I say as I campaign every day.
If I am lucky, I may find one editorial board throughout the nation that would have the nerve to endorse me.
Considering all the above, my presidency hope, at my age, is but a pipe dream I will have to take to my grave.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.