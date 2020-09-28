This is just a note to add another possible reason for Steeler Alejandro Villanueva’s decision to write Alwyn Cashe’s name on his helmet. Cashe’s actions were deemed so heroic by his peers in the Army that there has been a campaign to have his Silver Star upgraded to the Medal of Honor.
I submit that this may have been the reason for Villanueva’s decision to write his name on the back of his helmet.
Joseph Croyle
Johnstown
