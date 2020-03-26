Life in America has just been turned upside down. This viral attack has pierced us to the core, revealing just how vulnerable we really are, even in this nation.
Could this be a divine wake-up call, that causes us to start picking up our Bibles and praying again, drawing us closer to our Lord?
We must realize that the real enemy we face is not the virus, it’s fear, it’s in the panic and trembling of our own making.
The Lord warned us of the troubles we would face before his return. He gave us instructions to, “Fear not!”
In Matthew 11 he said, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. (I trust there are a lot of us right now.)
In Psalm 46: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth be removed, and the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.”
2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (A mind that knows Jesus will deliver us, John 3:16.)
May we all display such power and faith; a faith that destroys the bonds of fear, and doesn’t waver in the face of our enemies. May we all be still and know that I am God. (Psalm 46:10)
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
