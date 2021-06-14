In response to my Readers’ Forum letter, “Major obstacles facing Republican Party,” Chuck Colbert says, “I should take a closer look at my Republican Party” (May 20, “No ‘true conservatism’ to Republican Party”).
I did that years ago and since then I’ve been an independent. I’m also blessed to say I’m a born-again, Bible believing Christian, thus I’ll always side with the candidate or party that mostly agrees with my God and his holy word, the Bible.
That would be Republicans as they
haven’t as yet removed God or their anti-abortion stand from their platform, as the Democrats have.
There are many holes in Colbert’s comments, but he is entitled to his opinion.
One thing that stands out to me is his excessive hatred for former President Donald Trump.
He consistently referred to Trump as “former guy” over and over, refusing to mention Trump by name.
Trump (the former guy) was simply a great president. His foreign policy was superb. His respect and patriotism
for America was obvious and his true conservatism revealed itself in his policies and conservative judges appointed all across America.
A suggestion to Colbert: When talking about morality, integrity and principles, perhaps you should analyze the Democrats.
Personally, I don’t understand how a person can claim to be a Christian and follow a party that’s anti-God. This is the God that gave us life, knew we would be disobedient, but provided a redeemer in Jesus Christ.
By the way, that redeemer is sufficient for Republicans and Democrats.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
