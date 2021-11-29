The religious freedom restoration act was a bill passed in 1993. This exhibited the free exercise of religious freedom.
Fast forward to 2021 and the Democrats have been dabbling around with a bill known as the equality act. Equality sound good, but this bill isn't just about race and religion, it also involves choice concerning sexual orientation and gender identity, potentially another disaster in the making.
One of the major downfalls of our nation is the fact the government has incorporated itself into the role of God. This has displayed itself in pre-born baby killing and homosexual marriage. Now the politicians want to usurp the role of God for gender identification.
God says in Genesis that he made male and female, performed the first marriage, established the family and gave them responsibilities. And, yes, punishment after they disobeyed God. (Things haven't changed much.)
God didn't make things as complex as we humans make it, but humans still disobey God and reach out even to the absurd for their own pleasure and desire, far beyond God's standard. And then the politicians come along and cater to the people's outlandish whims, so they can either get or stay in power.
In turn you have corrupt people that vote in corrupt people that make corrupt laws. Not exactly a success story for the United States of America.
In Proverbs 10:29: "The way of the Lord is strength to the upright; but destruction shall be to the workers of iniquity."
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.