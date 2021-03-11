You can say what you want, but the people of Johnstown are special.
Recently, I was at a convenience store on Scalp Avenue. Normally, I swipe my Sheetz card and then my credit card. For some reason my credit card would not work.
I even went into the store thinking something might be wrong at the pump.
It would not work there either.
So, I went out to my car to call the 800 number on the credit card. While I was on the phone, a young man approached my car and asked if I needed any help and offered his assistance (monetary) for gas.
How wonderful.
It turned out that my credit card was compromised.
Fortunately, I have a debit card and was able to continue on my way.
Who would think a person would volunteer to help a stranger who appeared to be in need.
I am quite impressed with the thoughtfulness of this young man.
Nancy J. Cable
Davidsville
