You can say what you want, but the people of Johnstown are special. 

Recently, I was at a convenience store on Scalp Avenue. Normally, I swipe my Sheetz card and then my credit card. For some reason my credit card would not work. 

I even went into the store thinking something might be wrong at the pump. 

It would not work there either. 

So, I went out to my car to call the 800 number on the credit card. While I was on the phone, a young man approached my car and asked if I needed any help and offered his assistance (monetary) for gas. 

How wonderful. 

It turned out that my credit card was compromised. 

Fortunately, I have a debit card and was able to continue on my way. 

Who would think a person would volunteer to help a stranger who appeared to be in need. 

I am quite impressed with the thoughtfulness of this young man.

Nancy J. Cable

Davidsville

