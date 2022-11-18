Here’s a question that’s been bugging me for a while. Why are we sending potential allies our military equipment?
Haven’t we learned from the Joe Biden debacle in Afghanistan by leaving millions of equipment in the hands of our enemies?
Osama bin Laden was once an ally of ours when the Russians invaded Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989. But we all know what happened on 9/11 and who it came from. The only threat to our National Security is our own incompetent government that we vote on each year.
Isn’t it time to stop and think about who you’re voting for? You have the power, the government doesn’t.
Be the adult that matters.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
