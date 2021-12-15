According to Dr. Judith Thomas
(Dec. 8, “Biden suffers just like everyone else”), she doesn’t like the First Amendment.
Her words: “I am sick and tired of people using the First Amendment,” says a lot about their character. I have no doubt she is a doctor, but she’s going against the very thing that people have fought and died for.
Without freedom of speech, she wouldn’t be commenting in The Tribune-Democrat or have a social existence online. Perhaps the good doctor should be cautious of what she might think before it nips her in the bud?
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
