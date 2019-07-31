In response to Chuck Colbert’s Readers’ Forum letter on July 9. I’ve read the Robert Mueller report along with other reports. It was not a bipartisan report and 13 high-power Democrats.
Question: When did Mueller discover no collusion? Why? Because they had time to look at tax returns, cab medallions, etc., but, why not look at how the FISA’s were issued, the Clinton/Steele dossier? And I refer people to the excellent article by Byron York – “Law, media changing standards.”
As per Colbert’s reference to red/blue states education, he is right, but so wrong.
The blue states have the most costly per student in the country and dropout rates and graduates who can’t read or write are among the worst, plus the cost of living in red states is much lower.
People that can, by comparison, are fleeing blue states in droves. As per Chip Minemyer, the things that happened in 2016 were during the Obama administration. He famously said in June 2016 that there was no Russia interference in our elections, right?
Now, my opinion, I believe people were tired of Barack Obama trying to be a world leader instead of our president, and an economy and system that was not working for the average American.
As per President Donald Trump’s 10,000-plus lies. I only remember these: Iraq has weapons of mass destruction and if you like your health care and doctor, you can keep them and your cost will drop 25%.
Jim Moore
Flinton
