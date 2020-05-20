It’s not just in Pennsylvania, but all across this nation. People want to go back to work. Further, as a former safety manager, I know that workers have the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and the common sense to do just that. So, governors, let them. And if you see that they are risking their life or others’ lives, then step in. The workers know better how to get things done, too, so trust them.
Remember, safety first, guys. Zero accidents, too.
John Pcola
St. Michael
