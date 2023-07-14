You are buying every gizmo you can to lessen your work load – robotic mowers, sweepers, etc. My, it’s nice to watch them do your work.
You aren’t handicapped, but you convince your doctor to qualify you for handicapped parking. Parking lots have more handicapped spaces than ever. Some people actually need those spaces.
You wait 20 minutes in the drive-thru line for your fast food. It’s just too much effort to walk inside and get your food in five minutes.
You have your grocery shopping done for you. No way would you walk that cart around.
You have your meals delivered to
you. The cost is greater, but that’s OK because you don’t have to do anything. If only they would cut your meat.
You work from home in your pajamas.
Good news: soon you may be able to purchase a robot that could feed you, scratch your back, and one can only speculate as to what else it could do for you. I could go on, but you get the gist.
Geez! Do you have no pride in yourself? Get real. You aren’t that busy. You are lazy.
Some advice: Do you want to stay alive? Move! For those of you who truly need these services, this is not for you.
David Frieben
Johnstown
