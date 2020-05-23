While Colorado, Georgia, Idaho and other states open for business cutting hair, Pennsylvanians appear a cut below. Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision drastically limiting phase 2 (yellow) opened May 15.
Obviously, other governors are simply more in control of overall taxpayer needs.
You see other governors having compassion for their people, and making important decisions for their state economies, putting politics aside.
However, in Wolf’s own words, he would rather denounce Pennsylvania counties reopening without his approval as “cowardly and selfish,” as if to beckon Democratic and Republican peasants to kiss his ring.
Truth be told, we have Dr. Rachel Levine health services analyzing data and doing her job. Unfortunately, Wolf appears mindlessly passing Levine’s findings and suggestions onto Pennsylvania populous with one thought in mind, playing it safe and joining other Democratic ranking political favor.
We see churches, funerals, weddings, restaurants, salons, gyms, theaters, real estate, retail stores, recreation, etc. opening ahead of Wolf’s half-baked phase 2. We see other governors rebuilding their economies, while we have a taunting Wolf sitting on his hands likely singing “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
Wolf waiting until after November elections, anticipating a socialist/Democrat flipping a switch and show they are now building the economy, they will be six-plus months too late. Both Democratic and Republican business folks will be bankrupt with half the population on welfare, and yes, Wolf and his circle of friends will still be collecting paychecks from you ... or maybe not.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
