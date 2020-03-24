Wow. What a diverse field of candidates we had running for president on the Democratic ballot.
It was good to see new faces with new ideas.
Unfortunately, by the time Pennsylvania runs its primary, we will have only one choice.
That’s a tired old man whose best political days are in the past. One who dosen’t know his wife from his sister. What day it is or what political office he is running for.
Pennsylvania needs to move its primary date, so we can be more of a player in our presidential election. With all the electoral votes we have, we need to be a leader, not a follower.
I am a big boy, I don’t need some political hack telling me who he endorses. I can make up my own mind.
Very sad situation.
Chuck Polacek
Windber
