I am writing this letter as a follow-up to my Readers’ Forum letter published Oct. 8, 2020, “Stop sign needs to be replaced,” on behalf of the Mount Hope community in regard to the unsafe redesign of the Ragers Corner intersection and PennDOT’s refusal to replace a stop sign that had been present for more than 50 years.
Unfortunately, the easily predictable worst fears of our community have been realized. There have been multiple accidents in the past year since the intersection was made “safer.”
Residents are afraid to pull out of their driveways or let their children go to the mailbox, because of the uncontrolled speeds through the intersection, often seeming like 55 to 60 mph.
The taxpayers of Pennsylvania have paid more than $3 million for this debacle, yet PennDOT refuses to spend a couple hundred dollars to simply replace a stop sign that will solve the issue.
When speaking to the PennDOT engineers, I was told the “sight line is correct for the speed limit and the speed limit is correct for the sight line” and that they can’t “correct for speeding vehicles.”
So, I ask the PennDOT engineers the following question: What is the speed limit at a stop sign?
Timothy Ondrejik
South Fork
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.