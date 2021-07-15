Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s commission is a disgrace to the rest of the cities. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, and other people in Congress, wanted this commission to not only have Jan. 6, but all the destruction and deaths that happened over the summer in Portland, Seattle and many other cities.
But Pelosi said the commission would only focus on the Jan. 6 date. I think people in all the cities would like to know who was involved.
In Seattle, the family of Lorenzo Anderson, 19, would like to know who was responsible for the death of their son in the CHOP zone. There were at least 10 other shootings in the CHOP zone that lasted almost a month.
Portland had more than 100 days of protests and riots almost nightly. Buildings in Portland were destroyed and burned almost nightly, and police were attacked with fireworks, rocks, ball bearings and bottles.
In St. Louis, retired police Capt. David Dorn was shot and killed protecting a pawnshop.
According to government documents, of the 96 cases the United States attorneys filed in Portland last year with federal crimes, they dropped 47 of them.
The penalties levied largely consisted of community service, such as working in a food bank or encouraging people to vote. I bet the people charged on Jan. 6 won’t get community service. So to be a true nonpolitical commission, it has to be for all the cities that had the destruction and riots.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
