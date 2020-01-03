Nancy Pelosi likens herself to a bank robber. Sees loot, threatens everyone (including bank president) for stash she couldn’t earn herself.
Pelosi will hold anyone hostage to get her way.
Let’s walk through a few facts:
Her party lost to President Donald Trump; malcontent House pushes Russia investigation, ending with “no crimes,” and newly appointed Speaker Pelosi saying, “Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment,” and “I don’t think we should go down impeachment path because it divides the country.”
Then Democratic hostage bargaining begins, attempting to obstruct their unbeatable rival, Trump:
• Clan (House Democrats) holds Pelosi’s speaker seat hostage and she feebly hastens impeachment.
• Pelosi/her clan hold the Constitution hostage, obstructing with lies, deceit, hearsay and yes, “The Nutty Professors.”
• Pelosi held USMCA hostage, obstructing “farmers/ranchers-China” deals, delaying Trump another win.
• Pelosi/Chuck Schumer (Senate) jointly obstruct, demanding hostage Senate/House lines to work a favored unethical witness concession.
• Pelosi holds articles of impeachment hostage, indefinitely holding America hostage for her party’s blood money 2020 charade.
Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Schumer and Jerry Nadler are mentally consumed in impeachment, unable to perform their duties, “and certainly not above the law we know.”
They should look at their faces in the mirror when they think impeachment, and look outside politics for something more suitable to their work ethics ... bank robbers, albeit prison would be in their future.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
