Randall Terry, a Catholic activist, knows the church law on abortion. Any woman who has had an abortion or assists at one is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.
The local bishop is responsible to do the excommunicating.
Nancy Pelosi is 100% pro-abortion.
She gives big bucks of our tax money to Planned Parenthood.
Terry noticed the Bishop of Washington, D.C., (Bishop Donald Wuerl) was sitting on his hands, so to speak. Consequently, Terry, his wife, four sons and a few friends went to Rome.
They took signs with them to get the attention of the higher ups. Some signs read as follows: Bishop Wuerl excommunicate Nancy Pelosi, no communion to child killers, Bishop Wuerl don’t ignore Canon 915 or resign.
The bishop probably said to himself, “No common lay person is going to tell me what to do.” So he did nothing.
So Pelosi is still a member of the Catholic Church in good standing.
Terry and his gang came home with heavy hearts. They accomplished nothing and the trip cost mega bucks.
Pelosi is still in charge and she got away with murder in two ways. One, not to be taken literally and the second, to be taken literally.
On judgment day, Pelosi will be shivering in her boots wondering how many babies she and Planned Parenthood had murdered.
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
