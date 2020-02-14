Watching the president’s State of the Union Address, I was more than a bit distressed with the behavior of the speaker of the House and those following her lead.
The speaker has the right to disagree.
That being said, her body language and behavior were beyond disrespect for the office of president of the United States.
We Americans seem to lament the manners of young citizens. The example the person third in line for the presidency of the United States demonstrated during the president’s speech is not what I think young people should be viewing as a role model.
Growing up, I had many wonderful role models to emulate: family, teachers, individuals at church and those serving the country as township, county, state and federal leaders. Who is there for them to emulate today? Who did the speaker of the House have to admire?
I have watched the president. I don’t agree with him all the time, but he is the president, the commander in chief. He and the office deserve respect, whether one agrees with his policy or not. Nancy Pelosi and friends should set a better example for our young citizens.
Perhaps the speaker isn’t able to lead. If that’s the case, we would have to move to California to remove her. I’m happy here in Johnstown, though I won’t be moving to San Francisco – too many undocumented felons there.
Terry Crissey
Elton
