The 2017 tax law lowered the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, but in practice large companies often pay far less than that because of deductions, tax breaks and other loopholes.
The effective tax rate is the average rate of tax for a business or an individual taxpayer. The effective tax rate is calculated by dividing the total tax paid by the taxable income.
From 2008 to 2015, under the previous tax code, the corporations’ effective rate was about 21%.
• In 2019: About 400 of America’s largest corporations paid an average federal tax rate of about 11% on their 2018 profits, half the official rate established under President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law.
• In 2019: Small businesses of all types pay an estimated average effective tax rate of 19.8%.
Suppose that a corporation earns $100 in profit in 2020. It must pay federal and state corporate income tax of $25.77 (federal and state combined rate of 25.77%), which leaves the corporation with $74.23 in after-tax profits.
Online retailer Amazon received a $129 million rebate/refund on $10.8 billion in profits.
Video game maker Activision Blizzard had $447 million in profits but received a tax rebate/refund of $243 million.
If 379 profitable companies in the Fortune 500 in 2018 paid a 21% tax rate on their profits collectively, they would owe the federal government an additional $73.9 billion.
